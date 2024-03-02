Nottingham Forest 0, Liverpool 1: Man of the Match

The injury crisis continues, and though it shows signs of letting up, Saturday’s match against Nottingham Forest came too soon for some players. No matter, as Jürgen Klopp gave a Premier League start to Bobby Clark, and moved Joe Gomez to midfield once again.The first half was a snoozefest outside of some great saves by Caoimhin Kelleher and well Divock Origi doing Divock things, just not for us.

Darwin Núñez and Dominik Szobozlsai both made their returns from injury after vaulting over some barriers at Wembley last weekend, and added some more attacking prowess in the second half, and for a while there it looked like nothing would happen. And then, just at the literal last gasp, 98’ in, Darwin makes magic happen.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.