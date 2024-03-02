Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, March 2nd |

Premier League | City Ground

3PM GMT/10AM EST

Liverpool look to go three-for-three this week when they travel to City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest. They already lifted the League Cup trophy and advanced to the FA Cup quarter finals. Now they’re back to the Premier League to defend their position at the top of the table.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: no listing (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2023-24 season in the Premier League, Europa League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.