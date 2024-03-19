Darwin Nunez Withdraws From Uruguay Squad With Injury

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is going to be sticking around Liverpool for the upcoming International Break because of a tight hamstring. Nunez was supposed to join Uruguay’s national team this week to play some friendlies, but that’s not happening. After the game, Klopp confirmed to the BBC that Nunez was injured.

“We had some problems. Lucho (Luis Diaz) felt his groin, Darwin his hamstring, hopefully it is not. And Cody Gakpo has twisted his ankle I think. I didn’t see it back, so we have to see.

“I don’t know when they play their first game but probably in four or five days, it’s a crazy schedule. Let’s hope they can get through that and then the rest of the season starts.”

Uruguay have upcoming friendlies against the Basque Country on March 23 and Ivory Coast on March 26. Both games are happening in Europe, so Nunez wouldn’t be traveling all the way to South America.

Nunez withdrawing from his national team is seen as precautionary, so he gets to rest up before Liverpool played Brighton & Hove Albion after the break.