Manchester United 4, Liverpool 3: Man Of The Match

Liverpool started and ended ugly against Manchester UnitedAlexis Mac Allister was key to the Reds finding their groove, stringing passes together to help the attack get flowing. He opened up the scoring for Liverpool with a strong strike. Virgil van Dijk continued to show why he should in in the conversation for Player of the Year with some smooth and assured defending, really masterful stuff. Harvey Elliott was again very good off the bench, and his deflected shot gave the Reds the lead in extra time. Of course, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the Traveling Kop. The 9,000 supporters that came up from Merseyside sounded more like 20,000.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

