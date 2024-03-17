Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Agonizing FA Cup Loss

Ugh, that was a pretty brutal way to lost it, especially to your rivals. Liverpool were slow to start yet again, but roared to life at the end of the first half, and seemed to be cruising their way to the FA Cup semifinals. After spurning more than a few good chances throughout the second half, the Reds conceded at the death of the second half to send the match to extra time. Liverpool again went ahead, but some truly braindead play saw them concede two really poor goals in the second half of extra time to crash out of the FA Cup.

Below, we take a look at some winners and losers on the night, and attempt to disentangle narrative from fact.

Winners

Mohamed Salah against Manchester United

I mean, come on...

13 - Mo Salah has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances against Manchester United for Liverpool; no player has scored more goals against a current Premier League club since Salah joined the Reds than this (Harry Kane also 13 v Everton). Guarantee. pic.twitter.com/IqDqM50gWN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2024

Salah has 12 goals and four assists in his last 7.5 matches against Manchester United Football Club. pic.twitter.com/824wQGA1WT — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) March 17, 2024

Mo Salah now has 8 goals for Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



In the club's history, only Ian Rush has scored more goals for #LFC at a ground other than Anfield (13 at Goodison Park, 10 at Wembley).#MUNLIV — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) March 17, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister’s Scoring Streak

The Argentinian midfielder put on a fantastic all around display at Old Trafford. He was always finding bits of space to slip a pass through, and always offered an outlet to relieve pressure. He scored a well-deserved goal to get things started for the Reds, which extends his scoring streak to three consecutive matches. With Wataru Endo being deployed as the primary holding midfielder, Macca has had license to get a little further more recently, and it has showed with four goals and four assists in the last eight matches for Liverpool.

The Traveling Kop

It was reported that there were 9,000 traveling supporters for Liverpool, and but it sounded more like 20,000. They were absolutely fantastic, singing their hearts out all match long!

Losers

Poverty/Tragedy Chants

The few times we did hear the Manchester United supporters loud and clear, it was when they were singing “Sign On”. The FA put out a statement related to tragedy chanting being reported as well. Just pathetic and needs to be eliminated from the game, no matter who was responsible.

Putting the Game to Bed

After scoring two late goals in the first half, Liverpool absolutely owned the second half. They had the vast majority of possession as well as the better of the chances, including a 5v2. The Reds spurned their opportunities, letting Manchester United hang around until they scored out of nothing just before the end of regulation to tie it up. The Reds again took the lead in extra time, and again had chances beyond that, but instead fell apart with some truly braindead play to give up two late goals. Cody Gakpo was particularly wasteful on the ball, which was frustrating to see as one of the players brought on for fresh legs.

Dreams of a Quadruple

It was always unlikely, but it was still nice to dream the dream in Jürgen Klopp’s last season. Now Liverpool will have to settle for the treble it seems.

From the Manager

“I think everybody who saw the game today saw two teams who both understood the importance of the occasion and the competition. We tried absolutely everything. Today we didn’t get a lot for it, not to say nothing.”

-Jürgen Klopp

What Happens Next

Liverpool will head into a dreaded international break with a sour taste in their mouths after that result. All we can do now is hold our breath and hope everyone comes back healthy and ready to go for the run in. Liverpool will return on March 31 when they will host Brighton in Premier League play.