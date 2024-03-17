Manchester United 4, Liverpool FC 3 - FA Cup Quarterfinal Match Recap: Liverpool Drop Dream of Quad

Manchester United X - Y Liverpool FC

Manchester United: McTominay 10’, Antony 87’, Rashford 112’, Diallo 120+1’

Liverpool FC: Mac Allister 44’, Salah 45+2’, Elliott 105’

Pre-Match

Liverpool go into this match in incandescent form, managing to push all of their opponents to the brink - and putting most to the sword - while carrying an entire squad of injured players that most teams in Europe would kill to have. Alive in all competitions, the ask on the day is simple: win. At Old Trafford. No big deal.

First Half

Pretty good start for the hosts here inside of the first three minutes, with nice interplay leading to a scuffed shot from a slipping Aaron Wan-Bissaka. I’ve previously seen Diogo Dalot play at left-back, so seeing him operate on the right today feels off.

It’s taken a little bit of time but in the 7th minute, it looks like Liverpool have finally grown into the match and have begun to assert their game. A shot on-goal from Dominik Szoboszlai is easily saved by André Onana and then Mohamed Salah sends an audacious volley tantalizingly close in the 9th minute.

Goal. United get on the board first as Scott McTominay bundles in a rebound from a Caoimhin Kelleher save off of an Alejandro Garnacho Shot. 1-nil United.

Liverpool look creaky at the back, particularly down the right side. Joe Gomez having an uncharacteristically shaky start to the match. Based on the frequency of attacks and that the goal came down that side, it feels safe to say that United have identified this as an area to overload.

Opposite of that, though, Liverpool look quite good odds to score going forward, putting decent efforts towards the United goal and finding good positioning. Unfortunately, the control and flow of the match belongs to United at the moment, so these attacking periods are relegated to counterattacks.

In the 24th minute and it looks like things have settled. Returning to that bit about United targeting Gomez, though, a graphic noted that to this point, 57% of their attacks have come down that flank. They’re definitely trying to use Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo as their attacking focal points. Will be interesting to see what adjustment Klopp makes to address this.

End-to-end stuff as United again break down Liverpool’s right flank with the move ending with Kelleher saving a strong shot from McTominay. Liverpool then come right back down and Luis Díaz forces a big save from Onana. Shortly after, Liverpool have the goal in the back of the net courtesy of Wataru Endo, but it is ruled offside.

GOAL!!!!!! Just as I was typing out my begrudging respect for United’s defensive set up on Blue Sky, Alexis Mac Allister buries a shot deep into the net after what was our most sustained bit of possession. Liverpool were patient in that build-up (as they often are) and it paid off (as it often does).

GOAL!!!!! Mohamed Salah smashes a rebound from a Darwin Nuñez shot. Liverpool ahead 2-1. Two goals in the space of three minutes for the lds from Merseyside. After (another) VAR check, Liverpool fans a relieved that the goal stands. Liverpool go into the half in the lead after a half that most would say isn’t reflective of the Reds at their best.

Second Half

No changes to Liverpool’s set-up to start and they start pretty much where they left off, with Darwin forcing a save out of Onana. The Reds look like they’ve come out incredibly hungry to put this one to bed.

About 20 minutes in and it’s mostly been Liverpool knocking on United’s door, threatening to drop another goal or three in. Darwin Nuñez has Raphaël Varane’s number and the shots are coming in at all angles. The only other noteworthy bit is that Bruno Fernandes is a bit lucky to still be on the pitch after clipping Szoboszlai while already holding a yellow. Liverpool in control here.

Goal. Antony levels it up for Manchester United against the run of play. Liverpool have to be relatively disappointed in themselves here given the numerous chances - including a 5 v 2 break - that the Reds have spurned. To concede inside of the last 5 minutes is also a blow.

Nervy moments as the clock ticks down to the end of added time and Liverpool are bailed out as Rashford is released into the box, 1-v-1 with Kelleher, and just puts it wide. That’s the final meaningful action and now we’re headed to extra time.

First Half of Extra Time

Liverpool ended the match truly pinned back as it felt like all of the history in this fixture came roaring back in. Liverpool need to get out of the blocks here quickly. Antony doesn’t take long to get started, though, and launches a shot towards the Liverpool goal. Going to need to keep any eye on him as he seems to be growing in confidence.

United have had a decent sense of control so far but I will say that Conor Bradley’s introduction into the match starting at the middle of the second half has really helped to neutralize some of the attacking options United were favoring. Another decent performance to this point for the young fullback. On the flipside, Luis Díaz has found it hard going against Dalot at the moment. The lack of options for the Colombian to play to after being closed off is definitely noted, though.

GOAL!!!!!!!! HARVEY ELLIOTT!!! THE CHILD!! THE AVATAR!!! Elliott receives the ball in space just outside of the box and, after a deflection off of Christian Eriksen, finds it place int the back of the net. Liverpool up 3-2. Harv’s been letting it fly from that spot more often this year and I’m glad this one’s gone in.

Second Half of Extra Time

Mason Mount comes on for Manchester United after his lengthy injury spell. The first five minutes of the period are relatively uneventful, with Kelleher receiving a yellow card for time wasting being the biggest moment of note.

A minute past that, though, Kelleher comes up with a big save off of Antony to preserve Liverpool’s lead. The Brazilian found the ball at his feet in the penalty area and rocketed a shot towards the Liverpool goal. Big moment for the young keeper.

Goal. Marcus Rashford is played through by Scott McTominay and makes sure to bury it past Kelleher. We’re all level again with less than 10 minutes left in the match. For neutrals, I’m sure this has been an incredible match. For me, it’s been my cardio quota for the week.

Díaz makes way for Bobby Clark, which means that we’ve got quite the collection of youngsters on the pitch if it goes to pens. Not long after, again, Scott McTominay is picked out arriving late into the box. He puts it wide, but United have really managed to make the Scotsman look like the Second Coming of Frank Lampard. Meanwhile, it must be said the Liverpool’s attack has kind of ground to a halt. Given the changes in the extra frames, it makes sense. But it’s certainly disappointing to see.

Goal. Diallo. A counterattack after a bad corner and Liverpool are made to pay. Good work on the 2-v-1 by United, which stands in contrast to the earlier counter by Liverpool. Diallo is sent off for removing his shirt.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool manage to squander two leads and - while there may be reasonable debate around whether they created enough on the match to deserve a result - certainly squandered one big chance early in the second half of normal time. The dream of winning out in all four competitions is over and unfortunately we now have the entire international break to wait before we can get the taste of disappointment out of our mouths.