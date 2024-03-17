Manchester United vs. Liverpool: FA Cup Quarterfinals 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Manchester United VS Liverpool FC

| Sunday, March 17 |

FA Cup Quarterfinals | Old Trafford

6:30PM BST/11:30AM EST

I don’t think much context is necessary for this one: Liverpool win and they keep their hopes of the Quad during Klopp’s Last Dance Alive. That they’d get to do it by dancing on the heads of their most hated rivals is a bonus.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Manchester United vs. Liverpool FC

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

