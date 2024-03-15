 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jayden Danns Signs New Long-Term Deal

The Scouse forward will stay with his hometown club

By Mari Murphy
Jayden Danns is gesturing to the Liverpool supporters during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at the City Ground in Nottingham, on March 2, 2024.
Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Eighteen-year-old Jayden Danns has signed a new long-term contract to stay at Liverpool FC, capping off a strong month from the youngster.

Danns made his senior debut against Luton Town in the Premier League, a game Liverpool won 4-1 and looked good in a cameo against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final before scoring twice in the FA Cup tie against Southampton — quite an impactful week of football for a player who was seen as a U18 member just two months ago.

Danns has scored 21 goals at the Academy level this season, and was promoted to train with the first team in January.

This new contract is reflective of Liverpool’s general policy of rewarding youngsters with contract renewals when they show meaningful progress, and thus this new deal suggests Liverpool acknowledge both his progress with the club and his promise for the future.

