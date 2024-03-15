Injury Update Ahead of Manchester United

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke to the press today ahead of his side’s trip to Manchester United in the Quarter-Final of the FA Cup. The boss had mixed news for the final match before the international break:

Ibrahima Konaté, who went off in the first leg against Sparta Praha last week, will likely miss Sunday’s match, according to the manager. Klopp provided no further information about the centerback’s status, merely noting that he did not train Friday and may train Saturday — there’s a chance, but you’d expect the club to err on the side of caution.

Ryan Gravenberch and Bobby Clark will be available for Sunday, with Clark’s mid-week knock a matter of initial swelling rather than an underlying problem. Gravenberch has returned to training, and will be available.

Mohamed Salah, who played the full 90 minutes midweek, is ready.

Some other players may return to availability after the break, as Klopp said “there’s a chance” we could see Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Trent Alexander-Arnold back the week after — which would be excellent to see.

The boss also commented on Stefan Bacjetic, who the club has been very cautious with:

“Stefan is pretty much now in his pre-season to make him physically ready. So, in the moment he feels something, it’s not an injury, it’s intensity. He’s a young lad so we just have to make sure that we don’t use him before he is really ready because what happened before was that the body was not 100 per cent ready for the intensity that professional football is asking for.

“He is much better, he is in a much better place now. He had a long time, unfortunately, to improve that but that’s where we now have to wait a little bit. But he is in his pre-season and I think he will be part of team training as well after the international break.”