Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague: Europa League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Liverpool VS Sparta Prague

| Thursday, March 14th |

Europa League | Anfield

8:00PM GMT/4:00PM EST

Liverpool look to continue a rather unprecedented run of rich form and results all while navigating an entire squad’s worth of key absences by advancing in the Europa League and, on the weekend, the FA Cup. Nothing is guaranteed until full-time is called, but Liverpool ought to feel advancement is nearly sewn up after last week’s absolute thrashing of Sparta in Prague. Back in the friendly confines of Anfield and with the Kop always up for these European Nights, I imagine the club will like their chances.

The major question mark going in, really, is how strong a squad Jurgen Klopp will opt to go with given the fact that a trip to Old Trafford to face bitter rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup Quarterfinals looms on the weekend.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

Liverpool

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

Sparta Prague

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

