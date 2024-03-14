Liverpool 6, Sparta Prague 1 - Match Recap: Seven Minutes In Heaven

Liverpool 6 - 1 Sparta Prague

Liverpool: Núñez 7’, Clark 8’, Salah 10’, Gakpo 14’, Szoboszlai 48’, Gakpo 54’

Sparta Prague: Birmancevic 42’

Pre-Match

MOHAMED SALAH IS BACK IN THE STARTING LINEUP. Our Egyptian King hasn’t started since January 1, and now he makes his return to the starting XI against Sparta Prague after coming off the bench last week. Of course, this is only halftime for this round of the UEFA Europa League, playing under the lights of Anfield will surely help push the Redmen into the next stage. Most veterans of the squad, like Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, and Alexias Mac Allister, are on the bench in preparations of Sunday’s FA Cup match against Manchester United, but that doesn’t mean that Mo is up there alone shepherding all the kids. Darwin Núñez, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Andy Robertson (who is captaining this outing) will hopefully be the combination we need to make sure Prague don’t fancy themselves.

First Half

Prague have certainly come out swinging in this first half, taking possession quickly and holding on for dear life. That lasted all of 5 minutes, though, before Liverpool wrestle back control and find the first GOAL AT SIX MINUTES IN. A silky bit of build up play around the Sparta Prague final third and Darwin Núñez opens the scoring, and not even a minute later Bobby Clark gets the second with his first senior goal! We’re less than ten minutes in and 2-0 up, which bodes well for the rest of the match.

Am I just going to have to list the goals? Because now at 9 minutes in, Mo Salah scores for himself, making his tally 20 for the season. It almost feels unfair, watching the Reds push Prague off the ball and steamroll them into a 3-0 deficit barely ten minutes in. The away fans, to their credit, are singing their hearts out despite the dismal start by their squad. Another five minutes past and finally after a bad spell, Cody Gakpo gets his contribution to make it 4-0. Genuinely hilarious backfoot play from everyone, we are jogging around and taking our time with every play. Defense is finally tested around the 18 minute mark as Prague get into our final third, and do their best to dance through, but Conor Bradley and Jarrell Quansah do well to shut them down.

Of course, now that we’re up 9-1 on aggregate, things have slowed down considerably with Liverpool becoming more conservative to preserve that lead. Letting Prague have just one wouldn’t be so bad, just to spice things up a little bit, either. There is also, still, somehow, an hour left to play. The doesn’t mean that Liverpool will stop trying to score, though, as Salah gets close to the face of the goal, lays it off to Darwin and our Uruguayan just dinks it over the net. Oh well, he already got one.

There it is, Wataru Endo gets beaten as the deepest defender and Sparta Prague get one goal in to make the score 4-1 through Veljko Birmancevic and his headband.

Second Half

Liverpool make a couple uncharacteristic halftime changes, bringing on Harvey Elliott for Darwin, James McConnell for Wataru Endo, and Kostas Tsimikas on for Joe Gomez with thoughts likely on Sunday’s match against rivals. When you’re up 9-2 on aggregate you can make decisions like these with confidence then. Darwin gets to rest those legs (although you know he’s annoyed about it) before terrorizing Manchester United. Joe Gomez, unfortunately, won’t get a chance for his first senior goal today but there’s always Sunday.

It didn’t take very long for Liverpool to score another, as Dominik Szoboszlai also gets in on it, sending the aggregate to 10-2 with the score on the day 5-1. Just insane. The Reds are back in full flow, playing in first gear and just jogging circles around Prague. Even something as simple as a corner, with a poor clearance by the visitors moving towards Harvey, who shoots it right at goal to get Gakpo a brace and Liverpool have SIX GOALS!

Prague make a couple of changes at 56th minute, trying to stop the bleeding of goals, but with half an hour still to play there are likely more to come. Even after captain Andy Robertson has moved to centerback (!!!). Liverpool decide to make a defensive change in bringing on Virgil at the 65th minute, to hilariously preserve this lead and let the big man just get a little warm up in those legs. Virgil replaces Quansah, who had just received a yellow card despite winning the ball in a tackle. Klopp got a little heated arguing for the kid and earned himself a yellow card too. So much intensity even when we’re leading 6-1 is what we’ll miss most.

Klopp makes a final change at the 73rd minute, bringing on another Academy graduate in Mateusz Musialowski for Bobby Clark, with Musialowski making his senior debut in Red. Sparta Prague also make a change, taking off Markus Solbakken after he got a ball to the head. Either Liverpool have decided to be merciful or Prague have been able to rally defensively but the game has slowed considerably (from its already slow tempo), and it looks like we might be left with the 6-1 scoreline.

Even at the 90 minute mark Jürgen is asking “are we done yet?” but there is only one minute of added time.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool EMPHATICALLY did the thing, with a new record home win in the Europa League. With an 11-2 aggregate wrapping up this round of the league, and what looked like a warm up match against Manchester United on Sunday, Liverpool are into the next round. At least the Sparta fans get a good night out and some time in a great city.