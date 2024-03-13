Sparta Prague vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

| Thursday, March 14th |

Europa League | Anfield

8PM BST / 3PM EST

Following an impressive but frustrating draw in the Premier League title race on Sunday, Liverpool have a pair of cup competitions to sort out before the international break, beginning with closing the deal they started a week ago, as Sparta Prague come to Anfield with a four-goal deficit.

The reigning champions of the Fortuna Liga are still top of the domestic table, but are coming off a rough weekend, losing 4-0 to third placed Viktoria Plzen on Sunday, allowing Slavia Prague to close the gap to a single point.

Brian Priske rotated five players out of the starting line-up following the 5-1 loss to the Reds last Thursday, and one would expect the likes of Jan Kuchta and Veljko Birmancevic to be back in the XI at Anfield, but it must nonetheless be considered a suboptimal lead-in to the biggest game of Sparta’s season.

With a four-goal deficit to make up in the club’s second ever visit to Merseyside, expect the visitors to start the match with intensity levels at least matching what they did in the home leg, as they attempt to cause the biggest possible upset in the round of 16.

Projected Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson; McConnell, Clark, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Danns, Salah

For the Reds, there’s a title to be won, and with a comfortable lead, an expectant home crowd, and a trip to arch rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter finals coming up on Sunday, this looks a good chance to rotate the squad and give some youngsters another run-out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be partaking in any first team football until after the international break, so Conor Bradley is likely to start, while Any Robertson only played for half an hour on Sunday and could be in line to continue working on his match sharpness. Ibrahima Konaté has yet to return to team training, and thus two of Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will anchor the central defence.

In midfield, Dominik Szoboszlai lasted an hour against Manchester City and could start, while rests should be on the agenda for the likes of Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister, who have all racked up copious minutes in recent weeks. Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch are still not ready for match action, and thus, starts for James McConnell and Bobby Clark would be unsurprising.

Up top, Mohamed Salah could get his second start of 2024 and be in line for 60 minutes of play, as the Egyptian continues to work on his match fitness, while Luis Diaz should be due a rest, opening the door for Cody Gakpo and Jayden Danns. Darwin Núñez, who has only gone past the 45 minute-mark once in the past month, ready to jump in should the Reds require a goal or two.

What the Managers Said

Jürgen Klopp: “Sparta wants to put things right and we have to play a good football match because it’s our home game and our stadium. It’s our competition. We want to make this our competition and go as far as possible.”

Brian Priske: “It will be a fantastic occasion to play here. I’m looking forward to it for our fans, who have been fantastic all season and have come here in great numbers. We want to give them a performance they can be proud of.”

The Officials (POR)

Referee: Artur Dias

Assistant referees: Paulo Soares, Pedro Ribeiro

Fourth official: Gustavo Correia

VAR: Tiago Martins, Hugo Miguel

Kickoff is set for 8PM GMT/3PM EST tomorrow, and television listings for the match can be found on LiveSoccerTV.

Kickoff is set for 8PM GMT/3PM EST tomorrow, and television listings for the match can be found on LiveSoccerTV.