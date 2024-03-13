Konaté Spotted Training Alone

According to Sky Sports reporter Vinnie O’Connor, Liverpool FC defender Ibrahima Konaté has been spotted back in training at the AXA Training Centre, albeit alone.

“We did see Ibrahima Konate out there training by himself. Obviously, since he went down in the second-half against Sparta Prague and went off with that injury he missed the game against Manchester City.” “Jurgen Klopp did say he was hopeful that he would be back against Manchester United at the weekend. He wasn’t training with the main group today but we did see him.”

This means Konaté will probably not feature tonight against Sparta Prague, and even Sunday’s fixture away at Manchester United in the FA Cup looks like a stretch.

It’s still welcome news as Konaté will be back for the season's final stretch after the international break, starting with Brighton at Anfield on 31st March. Ryan Gravenberch will also reportedly be back for that fixture, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also said to be in contention to make his return then.