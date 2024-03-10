Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Electric Draw with Manchester City

Liverpool put together a terrific shift and managed to push Manchester City to the brink despite the still significant and lengthy injury list. The quality of football on display from both sides as well as the enthusiasm of the Anfield Crowd really lived up to the billing of this match. It might be too much, with 10 matches left, to call it a title-decider. But based on the response and emotion displayed on the pitch, I think most felt it was as close as one could get while playing a match in early March.

Winners and Losers

Winners

Liverpool’s Depth This is perhaps a bit of a cheat given that the likes of Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah were on the bench only because of recent, length stints on the trainers table. But it’s still important to note that the eventual run of the match - Liverpool’s second half adjustments and substitutions working quite well - is strikingly similar to the rest of the season. All credit to big performances from young players Conor Bradley, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Jarell Quansah, and the continued work ethic of Liverpool’s squad.

Midfield Maestros Lots of credit to share all over the pitch, but the group that really stood out by the end was the midfield. Everyone that played in the midfield worked their socks off, but Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Harvey Elliott in particular stood out. The passion, quality, and grit all combined to keep City’s attack off balance. The image of Harvey, in particular, tracking back in injury time of the second half to beat a City player to the ball and allow Liverpool to once more regain possession was indicative of the work that the entire group put in. The type of shift that Shankly himself would’ve been proud of.

Losers

Finishing Liverpool left quite a few chances begging, namely in that period around Mohamed Salah’s initial 5 minutes on the pitch. Liverpool were ascendant, dominant even. And in that period, put in something like 5 shots. Among them were back-to-back chances that fell to Luis Díaz, which included a tantalizing 1-v-1 against substitute City keeper, Stefan Ortega. City ultimately survived that period and, looking back, it’s quite easy to see not capitalizing on at least one of those chances as a chief, if not the, reason for not coming home with all three points.

Refereeing Decisions Ultimately, I think this match was decided on the pitch but I do think some reflection on the non-call on Jeremy Doku’s high-boot into Alexis Mac Allister’s chest in the second half is warranted. I understand that it feels better for the match to have been decided without “interventions” from the referee. But Jurgen’s positioning that anywhere else on the pitch - and perhaps in any other match-up in the league - that would have been called a foul. And if that’s a foul, then it should have been a penalty. Again, not particularly salty and am fine with the result on the day. But it was clear this agitated Klopp as he had a lot to say to the refereeing crew and a bit on this in the post-match comments.

Talking Tactics

I’m no tactical expert but I thought that an interesting wrinkle - especially given the starting XI - was seeing Liverpool play a 3-5-2/3-4-3 when in possession early in the match, Particularly, that the three staying back were Joe Gomez, Virgil Vandijk, and Jarell Quansah. Which meant that Conor Bradley was free to push much further up the pitch. In fact, the right back was pushed up ahead of Harvey Elliott, the nominal winger in the line-up, who would then tuck inside and help crowd the midfield. This set up led to the early shot/cross by Bradley that was just beyond the reach of Darwin Nuñez in the 13th minute, and a decent spell for Liverpool from that period through about the 20th minute.

Liverpool’s tactical flexibility isn’t anything new but it was certainly interesting to see how the players were moved around. Later in the match, we did see Joe Gomez moving into the midfield role a bit more as well as more commitment from Liverpool to attack, leaving less cover for Van Dijk and Quansah, who sometimes found themselves as the only two players back.

What Happens Next

Liverpool’s task on the day was not to lose and they succeeded in meeting that objective. Next, it’s a tilt against bitter rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup Quarter Finals next Sunday and then the international break. This comes at a good time as it will hopefully mean a chance for more of the folks on the injured list a little more time to get ready before the season run-in begins in earnest at the end of March. Hopefully, at that point, with Liverpool’s chase to win all competitions they are in, still alive.

Giving Credit to the Opponent

I don’t necessarily want to give credit to this group but one aspect that I’m almost getting sentimental about in Klopp’s final run of matches is what it’s been like, especially under him, to play against City. Klopp and Guardiola have pushed each other tactically and the two sides on display today, which were definitely not the best sides either team could have fielded over the last 8 years or so, managed to put on a true technical display. The passing networks of City that managed to keep Liverpool chasing the ball for periods of the match. The way any slight opening could be exploited to create a chance. The clear passion and determination to fight for every inch. I, as a partisan, hate most matches like these because I’m a ball of nervous energy as I urge my team to win (and my stomach towards an ulcer). But I understand why neutrals would be riveted by this match up. And a lot of that is owed to the sheer quality of the team lined up opposite us.