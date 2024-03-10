Liverpool 1, Manchester City 1: Man of the Match

Liverpool entered this match in the midst of an injury crisis with Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Ibrahima Konate among the list of folks who would be unlikely to suit up against Manchester City. Even with the return of Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai midweek, it always felt like a bit of a tough ask going up against a relatively healthy version of the most expensively assembled side in the history of the game.

Liverpool’s players were determined, however, to acquit themselves. And while the match ended in a draw, there was enough in this performance for most fans to feel satisfied with the effort and result. There’s likely to be some disappointment, as there always is, in not pulling out all three points. Especially given the chances. But there were terrific performances across the pitch and we can be proud of the shift put in.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.