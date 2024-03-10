Liverpool 1, Manchester City 1 - Match Recap: 115 Charges, 0 Wins At Anfield

Liverpool 1 - 1 Manchester City

Reds : MacAllister 50’ (pen)

115 Charges FC: Stones 24’

Pre-Match

Pre-match nerves have definitely kicked in, which was true even before the line-up dropped. Konate is out, as feared, and young Jarell Quansah has the biggest test of his young career. Meanwhile Endo, Szoboszlai, and Nunez all get the start, while Mo Salah starts on the bench.

It’s worth remembering that City are the ones who really need the win here, though if Liverpool can navigate their way through this one, they will have a big, big advantage for the rest of the run in.

First Half

The Sportswashers make us attack the Kop End first, the absolute cowards. Unfortunately they’re off to a good start, pretty easily playing through, around, and over our press early.

Liverpool manage to get their foot on it after a few minutes, and quickly start building a bridgehead into the match. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz appear to team up to practically walk it into the net, but Darwin is just offside. Still, that has to worry City, and encourage the Reds.

Unfortunately, City get the opener, thanks to a John Stones strike from a corner. Fuck.

Liverpool respond well to going down, creating several dangerous situations the rest of the half, but can’t quite find that final ball/right finish. However, these can be gotten at, and I reckon Mo Salah will have something to say about it in the second half.

Second Half

No changes from Kloppo to start the second half. To be fair, the XI that are out there are playing legitimately great, and we all know just how effective Salah can be as a sub.

DARWIN WINS A PEN IN PHENOMENAL FASHION! Ederson is just late, late, late, and Darwin makes the most of it. MacAllister steps up, Ederson guesses the right way, but it’s so well taken that it’s just out of reach. No keeper is stopping that. GAME FUCKING ON.

Ederson apparently hurt himself during his horror challenge on Darwin, and is now coming off. Anfield is roaring. Keep it up, lads.

Klopp makes his first changes on the hour mark, bringing Szoboszlai and Bradley off for Robbo and Salah. Gomez swaps to the right back.

Diaz is currently terrorizing the City defense, being played through twice, but spurned both chances so far. Just gotta make one of ‘em count, Luis.

With about 15 left to play, Klopp brings Darwin off (boo) for Cody Gakpo.

Both sides seem to be running out of gas as we reach the final minutes of regular time. It’s been a hell of a match so far, but hopefully the lads in Red can find one last moment of magic (or failing all else, going in off someone’s ass).

Doku of all players nearly breaks our hearts in the final minute of regulation, but the ball somehow comes off the woodwork, and right back into Kelleher’s safe hands. Thank fuck.

In the last minute, MacAllister is kicked in the chest in the box and a pen isn’t give. I have no words.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool will feel like they should’ve taken all three points today, but in the larger picture a draw is a great result, and it keeps us above City, with a City-Arsenal clash on the immediate horizon. Our league hopes are still alive.