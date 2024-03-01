Liverpool Legends Team Taking Shape

It’s that time of the year again when the Liverpool Legends charity match brings together past players for a good cause. Some of them can certainly be called ‘legends.’ For others, the term may be used liberally.

This is the eighth year that the event has taken place at Anfield to benefit the LFC Foundation. A team of Ajax Legends will be the opponent. Please tell me that I’m not the only one who is hoping Luis Suarez will play one half for Liverpool and one half for Ajax, with the losing team getting bit.

No Suarez yet, but the roster does include the likes of our Danish king, Daniel Agger, goal poaching specialist Dirk Kuyt, and Fernando Torres, the man from sunny Spain.

Other players include Jerzy Dudek, Fabio Aurelio, Ryan Babel and Martin Skrtel. I’m looking forward to partying like it’s 2007.

Nabil El Zhar, Igor Biscan, Gregory Vignal, Djibril Cisse and ‘legend’ Mark Gonzalez, who made a whopping 25 appearances in his one season with the Reds, will also add depth to the team.

In the dugout will be the undisputed legends Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge,