Klopp Talk: Learning From Arsenal Defeat

Ahead of Liverpool’s match at home to Burnley Saturday, head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke to the press about whether the Arsenal loss last weekend felt like “a setback” for his high-flying side:

Setback? We lost the game and it felt like that. Definitely. People told me after that we only lost [to] Tottenham [and] before that it was City. I didn’t feel for a second like that, if we want, it felt like we lost in one game, five games, but not because [of the] situation in the table. Just because we lost the game and we didn’t play a particularly good game. That just shows how it is, how it goes. A few days before that we played in a lot of parts of the game probably the best game of the season. A really good game, complete performance against Chelsea. It was a top-class performance.

Everybody could see the other night how good Chelsea can be if you let them and we go to Arsenal and Arsenal played a good game and we had our parts but not more. That’s obviously something [that] is always a challenge for a manager. What are you doing? Ignoring? Or putting the finger properly on [the problem] or whatever. It’s always somewhere in between. We don’t take these things lightly and think, ‘Oh, it can happen, at Arsenal you can lose.’

We want to perform better than we did and that’s what we try and we want and we have to show a reaction and that’s actually the only good thing about it. That you can react and that’s what we have to do, definitely, 100 per cent, so many things, especially against the ball, it was not even close to our standards. But you might say we didn’t have shots on target, which is 100 per cent true, but it all comes with the way we defend. That’s why that was the main point we were talking about. That’s exactly what we have to do much better. If we do that then we will be better and that’s the first step.