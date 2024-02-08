Trent: “Every Game is Almost Like a Final Now”

In an interview with Darren Lewis on CNN, Trent Alexander-Arnold stated his goal to win all four trophies that Liverpool FC are in contention for this season. After Sunday’s loss to Arsenal, the Reds sit top of the league table, two points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal, with the sport washers having a game in hand. They’re in the Round of 16 of the Europa League and the 5th Round of the FA Cup, and will look to hoist their first piece of silverware later this month when they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

It’s about to kick into that familiar three-games-a-week grind real soon, and Trent understands what it’s going to take from the team as they attempt to go the distance:

“Every game is almost like a final now. Because a certain other team look like they’re clicking into gear, which means it’s going to go down to the wire as usual, which means every game is a must win, as simple as that.” “That’s the way you want it. You want to get pushed and you want to push yourself as far and as hard as you can and test yourself to the limits.” “Every single game is a must win. Even a draw feels like a loss, no matter the context of it.” “It’s going to come down to consistency and results. It would be nice to say that we’re going to win every game between now and the end of the season, but there’s a good chance that’s not going to happen and we’ve just got to limit the points that we drop.” “We need to put a good run together, which we know we’re capable of doing, and we also need to keep our mentality right, because I’m sure the pressure will be right behind us.”

Fortunately, with key players in Trent, Andy Robertson, and Mohamed Salah all starting to make their squad returns, Liverpool will have a good chance to give their departing manager a fond farewell. Besides his offensive and defensive contributions, Trent brings his experience of having been through such a run-in to the table. The leadership of players like him, as well as Robbo, Mo, Virgil and Alisson, will be key towards making a good run.