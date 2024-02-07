Rumour Mongering: Bakayoko Likely to Leave PSV This Summer

Courtesy of Dutch outlet Voetbalkrant, PSV Eindhoven’s sporting director, Earnie Stewart, has admitted it’s unlikely that Johan Bakayoko will remain with the club beyond this summer.

“Although I don’t think Bakayoko will play for PSV next season. It remains incredible what Johan does for someone his age. He has played 30 great matches in recent months, at PSV and with the Red Devils.”

Liverpool FC have been linked with the 20-year-old Belgian attacker for a while now, with PSG, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich also rumoured.

With Mohamed Salah potentially departing and the frontline in need of an option with top-end speed besides Darwin Nunez, Bakayoko could potentially be a great addition for the Reds. The left-footed right-winger is currently valued at €40 million, but it’s looking likely that whatever deal the Dutch giants will sign off on will be for a much higher figure than that.

Liverpool might want to get someone in as Sporting Director and Manager before launching a serious pursuit at Bakayoko this summer.