Liverpool to Host Southampton in 5th Round of FA Cup

Liverpool FC have learnt who they’ll be playing in the 5th round of the FA Cup — it’s Southampton, who dispatched Watford comfortably with a 3-0 win in the replay of their 4th round tie.

Two quick goals in the span of six minutes in the early parts of the second half from Sékou Mara gave the Saints a commanding lead before Che Adams wrapped it all up with a third goal with 14 minutes to spare in the game.

This brings the Saints’ unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 matches. They’re also 2nd in the Championship, so Liverpool should definitely be cautious of a potential trap game when they meet on Wednesday, 25 February, 8 pm GMT at Anfield.

The fixture will be sandwiched between the Carabao Cup final on 25 February, and a trip to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in Premier League action. Up the Reds.