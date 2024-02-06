Odegaard Hits Back At Carragher’s Claims

Following Arsenal’s big win over Liverpool on Sunday, Jamie Carragher, former LFC defender-turned-pundit, took issue with Martin Odegaard’s post match celebrations. The Arsenal captain was seen taking cameras off of the club photographer and then taking photos of the man in front of home fans. Perhaps a cute moment between club employees, or perhaps it was more over the top. Carragher told the Norwegian international that he should “head down the tunnel” instead of celebrating on the pitch.

Odegaard responded to the claims:

“If you’re not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate? We’re happy with the win and we’ll stay humble.”

On if it is possible to over-celebrate such a win, he said:

“No, I think everyone who loves football, who understands football, they know how much it means to win this game.

“We keep working hard and we prepare for the next one, but of course you have to be happy when you win. It was a massive game. It could have been eight points [the gap to Liverpool if Arsenal lost] and it would look a lot more difficult then, but we showed up, the fans were unbelievable.”

What do you think? Do you think Odegaard’s actions post match were justified?