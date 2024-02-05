March Fixture Updates: Three Liverpool Fixtures Affected

Three fixtures have been affected by the announcement today of new dates and times for March fixtures, with one postponement possible in the case of domestic cup progression:

Liverpool v Manchester City at Anfield has been moved to 3:45PM GMT/10:45AM EST on Sunday, March 10th, presumably for crowd control reasons.

Everton v Liverpool will take place on Sunday, March 17th at 2:00PM GMT/9:00AM EST with the fixture to be postponed should the side progress in the FA Cup.

Finally, Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion will take place on Sunday, March 31st at 2:00PM GMT/9:00AM EST.

All three fixtures have come due to the respective matches being selected by Sky Sports for broadcast.