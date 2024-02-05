 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

March Fixture Updates: Three Liverpool Fixtures Affected

Fixture changes have been published

By Mari Murphy
An aerial photograph taken January 26, 2024 shows the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, northwest England. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp surprised the football world by announcing that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season.
Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Three fixtures have been affected by the announcement today of new dates and times for March fixtures, with one postponement possible in the case of domestic cup progression:

Liverpool v Manchester City at Anfield has been moved to 3:45PM GMT/10:45AM EST on Sunday, March 10th, presumably for crowd control reasons.

Everton v Liverpool will take place on Sunday, March 17th at 2:00PM GMT/9:00AM EST with the fixture to be postponed should the side progress in the FA Cup.

Finally, Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion will take place on Sunday, March 31st at 2:00PM GMT/9:00AM EST.

All three fixtures have come due to the respective matches being selected by Sky Sports for broadcast.

