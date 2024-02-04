 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arsenal 1, Liverpool 3 Man Of The Match

With a disappointing loss marred by mistakes in the books, we want you to pick the Man of the Match.

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Well that was pretty terrible. Liverpool were disjointed and struggled to get themselves going in the first half. A short spell of improved play to start the second half gave the Reds some hope, but mistakes gifted Arsenal too many opportunities.

None of the Liverpool players truly covered themselves in glory, but Curtis Jones did a very nice job of handling the Arsenal press and progressing the ball up the pitch. Alexis Mac Allister got caught on the ball a couple of times early in the match, but he recovered to put together another solid display in the holding role. Joe Gomez did a nice job keeping Bukaya Saka quiet for the most part, and Luis Diaz caused the own goal that put Liverpool level at the end of the first half.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

Who was Liverpool’s MotM against Arsenal?

    Curtis Jones
    Luis Diaz
    Joe Gomez
    Alexis Mac Allister
