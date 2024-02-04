Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Arsenal VS Liverpool

| Sunday, February 4th |

Premier League | Emirates Stadium

1:30PM BST/11:30AM EST

It’s the marquee match-up of the weekend with first-place Liverpool facing one of their rivals in the title race. The Gunners have faded of late, finding themselves level on points with Manchester City in second place, but with Pep’s squad holding a game in hand. For the Reds, it’s simple: win and keep pressure on those in the chase. It feels like that’s going to be the order of things if Liverpool want to finish the season at the top of the heap.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

Arsenal

⚪️



Gabriel at the back

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Havertz leads the line



Let’s give it all we’ve got, Gunners pic.twitter.com/vr103ld8Sg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 4, 2024

Liverpool

Here’s how we line up to take on Arsenal #ARSLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2024

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2023-24 season in the Premier League, Europa League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.