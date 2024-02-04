Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Arsenal VS Liverpool
| Sunday, February 4th |
Premier League | Emirates Stadium
1:30PM BST/11:30AM EST
It’s the marquee match-up of the weekend with first-place Liverpool facing one of their rivals in the title race. The Gunners have faded of late, finding themselves level on points with Manchester City in second place, but with Pep’s squad holding a game in hand. For the Reds, it’s simple: win and keep pressure on those in the chase. It feels like that’s going to be the order of things if Liverpool want to finish the season at the top of the heap.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Online Radio: LFCTV GO
Arsenal
Gabriel at the back
Gabriel at the back
⚖️ Jorginho in the middle
⚡️ Havertz leads the line
Let’s give it all we’ve got, Gunners pic.twitter.com/vr103ld8Sg
Liverpool
Here's how we line up to take on Arsenal #ARSLIV
