Danns: “It Feels Like I’m in a Movie”

Liverpool FC saw off Southampton in FA Cup competition at Anfield with a 3-0 scoreline. Just like they did over the weekend at the Carabao Cup final, the Reds fielded a team with generous amounts of youth sprinkled across the starting lineup and substitutes’ bench. Jayden Danns, who almost scored a towering header in the final, nabbed a brace off the bench with two fine goals, sealing an incredible week for the youngster.

Speaking to ITV after the game, he said:

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve supported the club since I was young, since birth, so to come on and score at the Kop end - it’s unreal. It doesn’t feel real to me. It feels like I’m in a movie. I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight.”

He broke down what he saw on his goals:

“Obviously it was [Harvey Elliott] who slipped me in, I’ve just seen him and I thought he’s got the vision to make it.” “The goalkeeper came close and when he comes that close you have to dink it. The second one was just pure joy. I didn’t think it would come to me. I was happy with one but when two came I just went sliding [and] as you’ve seen I lost all composure.”

When asked what his dad Neil would’ve thought of his performance:

“He said last time when I made my debut he was crying, so I don’t know what he’s going to be doing now.” “He’s in the stands watching and so is my mum and my brother and my sister and my nan. It’s unbelievable.”

To cap off the interview, Jayden was asked if he was aiming to make an impact in the next round against Manchester United:

“Hopefully. I don’t know. When the time comes hopefully then I can make an impact, but we’ll just see. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’m getting now. I couldn’t really ask for much more.”

What a night. It’s moments like this you live for as a fan. Up the baby Reds!