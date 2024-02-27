‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ Spurs On Liverpool In Extra Time

If you’ve followed Liverpool for any amount of time, for one week to one millennia, you’ve probably heard fellow fans sing Allez, Allez, Allez. The defiant rallying cry of a Liverpool support far and wide. It begins ‘We’ve conquered all of Europe’ as it makes leaves no room for interpretation, telling the listener exactly where and what Liverpool has done before this very moment. We’re never gonna stop, it continues one line later as if we weren’t going to make a big deal about it.

This song has been belted out during just about every Liverpool game since, say, 2018 or so. It’s a mainstay on the Kop for games at Anfield and you can even hear supporters sing it in away ends up and down the country and continent. During extra-time on Sunday, when Jurgen Klopp and his kids on the pitch needed just that extra something to get over the line, the traveling Kop belted out a rendition of Allez, Allez, Allez that still sends shivers down your spine.

When we needed it most...



One of the best Allez, Allez, Allez renditions of all-time pic.twitter.com/5arqdYxHCt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 26, 2024

On first glance, and maybe even for several seconds after, a viewer might assume this is just another Liverpool home game. Nope. This is actually some 200 miles south of where Anfield sits. From Paris on to Turkey, the crowd sings. London ain’t nothing compared to those places. We’ve won the f**king lot! It wasn’t so much a reminder of the past as it was a declaration of intent. The Liverpool players, bruised & battered as they may be, needed the crowd to drag them over the line. And they did.

I’m sure you won’t hear many people say this, but I find the version with the commentary to be that much more inducing of the tingly spine. It begins with Jamie Carragher stopping mid-sentence as he grasps the situation. You then have Peter Drury, as poetic as can be, almost find himself for a loss of words in the moment. Finally, you have Gary Neville realizing what’s happening. Truly beautiful.