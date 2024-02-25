Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-0 Carabao Cup Final Win over Chelsea

As against Luton midweek, Jürgen Klopp was forced to field a severely weakened team in today’s Carabao Cup final, with Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai all missing the matchday squad entirely through injury, and the bench consisting largely of youth players casual fans would have been entirely unfamiliar with a few months ago.

None of that mattered in the end, as the young Reds — buttressed by a captainly performance from Virgil van Dijk — did more than enough to win the game, the big man himself putting Chelsea’s billion pound squad down with a coffin nail header two and a half minutes from the end of extra time.

It was anything but smooth sailing, though, so below, we dig into some of the winners, losers and narratives on the night.

Winners

Children are Our Future: It is impossible to talk about this game and not start with just how impressively the young Reds did in the absence of the team’s most illustrious stars. With Harvey Elliott, Conor Bradley and Ryan Gravenberch starting, the match represented the first time in its history Liverpool have started a cup final with three players aged 21 or younger, and the average age only dropped from there, as Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns, James McConnell and Jarell Quansah all featured prominently throughout.

An injury to Gravenberch — more on that later — even saw Conor Bradley deployed as a right inside forward for 40 minutes, as the young lads expertly adjusted to the demands placed on them over the course of their appearances, and while the final goal and assist were provided by veterans Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas, respectively, it’s important to note that the yutes made significant contributions, accumulating — among other things — eight shots, five key passes, six dribbles and ten tackles between them.

While it is entirely unlikely all of these kids will be making the grade at Anfield over the next five years, they have already written their names into the club’s history books, and each and every one of them will be making their case for continued involvement with the first team both through the end of this season, and when a new manager comes in this summer.

Kweev: Good and fun as the youth contribution was, a special mention must go to Caoimhín Kelleher, who put up his best performance in a Red shirt as he was between the sticks for his third domestic cup final. The 25-year old deputy racked up nine saves over the course of 120 minutes, with two one-on-one saves in particular standing out, as the Irishman came off his line in Alisson-esque fashion to deny Conor Gallagher.

With Alisson’s injury keeping the Brazilian stopper out until after the March international break, Kelleher will be carrying the shot-stopping load in all three remaining competitions for the next three weeks, and this performance should give both the player, manager and fans belief that he can do what needs to be done.

Losers

The Blues: They created some chances and were unfortunate not to score tonight, but with extra time beginning, the opposition down almost completely to youth and fringe players, and a cup final out there to be won, Chelsea simply... sat back? Tried to counter? It’s not entirely clear what Mauricio Pochettino or his players were thinking, but the final half hour was a pitiful display from the most expensively assembled squad in football.

The PGMOL: Liverpool won so we’re not going to spend too much time on this, but that was godawful from Chris Kavanagh. Disregarding blatant yellow cards on Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell early predictably lead to Chelsea players throwing themselves into duels with utter recklessness, and ended Ryan Gravenberch’s night and possibly season as Moises Caicedo stomped his ankle into oblivion with no repercussions. Anybody with a brain could see exactly what those early decisions would lead to, which opens the floor to questions about the contents of Kavanagh’s cranium.

Secondly, while you could reasonably argue that Wataru Endo’s impact on the play when Virgil van Dijk scored what would normally have been the opener should be called offside, it would be nice if this wasn’t the first — and, probably, last — time in the history of the sport that it was adjudged as such. Attackers placed in offside positions bump into defenders on set pieces every single week and it never gets called, so it will be interesting to see if this was the beginning of a trend or a one-off that just happened to impact Liverpool in a cup final.

What Happens Next

There’s not much time to bask in the glory, as Liverpool host Southampton in the FA Cup round of 16 on Wednesday, before the Premier League grind continues with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

For now, though, up the trophy winning Reds!