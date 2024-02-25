Alexis Mac Allister: “I Really Want to Win More Trophies”

Ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, Alexis Mac Allister spoke about his ambitions with the club.

“The World Cup helped me to realise that I really want to win more trophies and so Sunday is a big opportunity. It is what I wanted when I signed for the club”, he said.

“It will be my first final with Liverpool so it is going to be something very special for me and the team”.

With a number of injuries as well as a packed fixture list, the final comes at a hectic time for the Reds.

“We haven’t been thinking a lot about the final because we have had a lot of games, and Luton [on Wednesday night] was a big one, but now we can think about it and prepare well”, said Mac Allister.

But he is committed to securing the trophy for the club and feels a special connection to the fans already.

“It is crazy because since the first day here I really felt a connection that I have not felt at any other club”, he said.

“At the other clubs it was about the time it took to settle. Here, from the first day the people helped me settle very well. I really feel a connection with the fans and the club and I really like it here. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Hopefully I will spend many years here”.