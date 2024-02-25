Chelsea 0, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Klopp’s Baby Reds Stare Down Boehly’s Billion Dollar Blues

Chelsea 0 - 1 Liverpool

Chelsea:

Liverpool: Van Dijk 118’

Pre-Match

Liverpool came into this match with their first clear opportunity to deliver on the intention of sending Jurgen Klopp off with as massive a trophy haul as possible. The stakes for the Reds, then, are the potential for reaching a historic quadruple in the final season of their iconic coach. A normal day in the office, then.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are simply in search for some sort of stability in a season that - at least in the Premier League - has not gone according to plan. With a summer that saw the Blues spend the GDP of a small country to build a squad that, with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, was only ever meant to claim trophies. This competition the FA Cup represent Chelsea’s best chance at silverware. So, again, pretty high stakes here.

First Half

Liverpool’s injury crisis means the Reds began the match with a bench that is light when it comes to players with experience generally and specifically in changing a game when chasing a result. The Starting XI will need to shake off recent trends and start fast to help avoid a circumstance where Klopp has to look to the bench for a spark.

The match starts with both teams being cagey, which feels about what you’d expect for a cup final. The first five minutes or so sees most of the play take place in the middle third of the pitch as both clubs seek to feel the other out.

Liverpool’s press looks up for it today as they win the ball back high up the pitch a few times and begin to edge play towards Chelsea’s half of the pitch. Nearly 15 minutes in and Liverpool can comfortably say they’ve been on the front foot, taking the fight to Chelsea’s goal. Chelsea look content to absorb pressure and counter, but Liverpool’s press has been terrific so far, winning the ball back often and creating opportunities to attack and put shots on frame. Nothing is falling yet and most shots have looked speculative, but I feel this year’s Liverpool squad often built on a base of flooding the opposing area with as many shots as possible to work on loosening tightly packed defenses and forcing them into an opening.

20 minutes in and Chelsea have their first truly threatening moment and the best chance of the match so far. Cole Palmer’s shot just outside of the 6 yard box is kept out by a big save from Coaimhin Kelleher to keep the match level. A big moment for the Irish international and one the whole squad can breathe easy thanks to him.

When it rains it pours: Ryacn Gravenberch is forced off in the 27th minute after sustaining what looks like an ankle injury in a 50/50 challenge. Jurgen Klopp was livid as another challenge moments after also seemed to cause Cody Gakpo discomfort. Joe Gomez comes on for the Gravenberch and takes up the right-back slot, forcing Conor Bradley up to the wing and Harvey Elliott into midfield.

Two big moments as the half winds down: a goal by Raheem Sterling is disallowed for an offsides in the build up. On the other end, Cody Gakpo beats petrovic with a header but sees it come off the woodwork. Brilliant work by the young Dutchman.

Liverpool have another great chance after Luis Díaz breaks down the left side, plays a little interplay with Harvey Elliott, with the ball landing at Conor Bradley’s foot just outside of the 6. Bradley’s shot is blocked in the congested box. Good chance for Liverpool there. Not too long after, Bradley and Ben Chilwell are both booked for a little tussle they have. The lads are amped up to 11 and can’t be accused of not being up for it today.

The breakthrough will have to wait for the second half, though, as the clubs go in level at the break.

Second Half

No changes to either side to start the half. A bit surprising to learn that Liverpool’s xG in that first half was double that of Chelsea but easy to see how I might have overrated Chelsea’s attack on the back of the big effort from Cole Palmer, as opposed to the constellation of smaller chances that Liverpool put on the Chelsea goal. Again, a reflection that Liverpool’s attacking philosophy seems to be confident in the fact that if enough shots/chances are created, eventually, the defense will bend.

Big moment with Liverpool now having a goal disallowed as well. Virgil Van Dijk was the goalscorer, but with Wataru Endo being pegged as offside as Andrew Robertson played the ball into the box.

Substitution. Bobby Clark comes on for Conor Bradley. This moves Harvey Elliott back to the wing with Clark dropping into midfield. Harvey has looked quite lively this half, putting a decent shot on target and getting into good positions at the far post for service. He looks quite the seasoned veteran at this point and given he reached 100 appearances for Liverpool on Wednesday, it’s fair to say that he is one even considering his age.

Cole Palmer picks Conor Gallagher out in the Liverpool box and the midfielder flicks it towards the Liverpool goal. Thankfully, it clangs off of the post and back out. Both sides have now both rattled the woodwork and had goals disallowed. That it is still nil-nil in the 78th minutes feels a minor miracle. Liverpool do look stretched at the moment with Palmer and Gusto seemingly finding some joy working along that flank.

Huge moment again from young Coaimhin Kelleher, coming out to deny Gallagher when he had a decent run on goal. Chelsea have truly turned up the pressure here, with another opportunity coming almost immediately after the big save.

Substitution. Liverpool changes come on immediately following that flurry with Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, and Andrew Robertson all off for Kostas Tsimikas, James McConnell, and Jayden Danns. Big moment for the youngsters in a cup final with the game still in the balance. The midfield, in particular, is now two teenagers and Wataru Endo.

What a moment. A flurry of chances inside of the Liverpool box with a combination of blocks and an eventual save from Kelleher managing to keep the score a nil-nil. All of this happening about 3 minutes into injury time. Liverpool looking like they need to get to that break badly.

Extra Time

Jayden Danns puts a shot on target in the 4th minute after a cross to Virgil Van Dijk at the back post is headed back across the goal. Big moment for the youngster and should hopefully help to get him more involved in the match.

About midway through the first extra period and Chelsea remain content to sit back. Elliott almost makes them pay when a cross comes to him - again, at the back post - but he fails to keep it on frame. Professional and composed possession from Liverpool and that’s a welcome relief after the frenetic final 10-15 minutes of regular time. Massive props to the Traveling Kop who have been in absolute top form during this moment. Allez Allez Allez is all we can here and this writer is getting misty witnessing this moment.

To start the second period of extra time, Jarell Quansah comes on for Ibrahima Konate. Nearly half of the squad on the pitch are aged 21 years old or younger. What a moment for the Academy and for the lads.

Inside of 10 minutes remaining in the second period of extra time and it feels much the same: Liverpool with controlled possession and Chelsea content to sit back. Chelsea make another substitution with Ben Chilwell coming off for Trevoh Chalobah.

Massive moment with Tsimikas crossing to Harvey Elliott at the back post who turns it on the Chelsea goal. Petrovic manages to keep it and the follow-up from Jayden Danns out. Nearly moment there with less than 5 minutes left in the final period of extra time.

GOAL!!!!! Virgil Van Dijk turns in a beautiful corner from Kostas Tsimikas to notch the big win. Gotta say it felt like Liverpool were most likely to score for the majority of the game and deserve this lead. Approximately 2 minutes remaining in extra time for Liverpool to defend with their lives.

Final Thoughts

The Baby Reds. Liverpool’s injury woes. Jurgen Klopp’s first final in his final dance. All of that context makes this achievement that much more special. Liverpool’s first major objective is reached. The League Cup will reside on Merseyside!!