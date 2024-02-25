Chelsea vs. Liverpool: League Cup Final Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

CHELSEA VS LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, February 25th |

League Cup Final | Wembley

3:00PM BST/10:00AM EST

About a month out from Jurgen Klopp’s shock announcement of his departure at the end of the season, the squad now have their first opportunity to make good on their promise to make this season one to honor Klopp’s tenure. Liverpool are, to this point, alive in all four competitions available to them. A win here, against a Chelsea squad that seems to be righting the ship, would be a big step towards writing an epic final chapter to Jurgen Klopp’s story at Liverpool.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

Chelsea

Liverpool

Here's how we line up for the #CarabaoCupFinal — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2024

