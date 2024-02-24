Kelleher Hopes To Outdo 2022 League Cup Victory

Caoimhin Kelleher was the runaway hero of 2022’s Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea. The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in the 120 minutes of game and then stuck out a ridiculous 21-kick penalty shootout. He saved the attempt from the Chelsea keeper and then topped it off by scoring his own and winning the game.

On Sunday, Chelsea and Liverpool are back at Wembley to once again face off in the Carabao Cup final. Liverpool are looking for a record 10 League Cup victories. Chelsea are looking for payback. Kelleher, who will once again be between the sticks, is looking to outdo his last performance this time around.

“Hopefully Sunday will be better,” Kelleher said when asked if that fateful game was the best moment of his career. “But obviously that was a really nice moment. Obviously I’ve got good memories of that final. It was a really nice moment for myself and the team. It’ll be a good experience to draw from and hopefully we can get a good result there again.

“I’ve got a lot of family coming across from Ireland and friends and stuff. There’s a whole crew coming over, so it’ll be nice for them.”

Kelleher will be game ready, because he’s played in all three of Liverpool’s last league victories. The last time Liverpool faced Chelsea this season, they beat them 4-1 at Anfield, which sounds like a great result to replicate on Sunday.