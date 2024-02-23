Liverpool Announce United States Pre-Season Tour

The rumors are true.

Liverpool FC announced on Friday that they are indeed returning to the United States on a preseason tour which will see them visit two cities on the east coast of the country and face Manchester United and Arsenal. This will be the first time the club has traveled to the US since 2019, when they visited Indiana, Boston, and New York.

The Reds will first face Arsenal on July 31st in Philadephia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field, and then Manchester United in Columbia, South Carolina on August 2nd. Considering the weather was a factor in some performances that last time they were in the States, this writer couldn’t begin to fathom what would make them think playing in South Carolina in August is a good idea.

This will also likely be the first chance for American fans to get a glimpse at the new manager, whoever they turn out to be.

“We are proud to announce our highly anticipated return to the USA, providing a great environment for the squad to prepare for the season ahead,” said Ben Latty, the club’s commercial director.

“Pre-season tours always present exceptional opportunities for our supporters, the team and our official partners to engage in memorable experiences within a key focus market for the club.

“We know millions of super-passionate American fans love this club and what we stand for, a fact underlined when our televised game with Arsenal in December became the most-watched Premier League game in US history.

“The USA is an important market for the club and our partners; with 67 official supporters clubs, international academies across 12 states, and the USA being the number one international market for our merchandising business.

“We eagerly await the opportunity to bring the club closer to the fans and look forward to playing in these iconic venues.”

Tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday, February 27th to the general public, with all information available on the club’s website.