Lijnders Talk: Success is in “Growth” and “Passion”

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Ljinders spoke to the press ahead of the EFL Cup Final on Sunday against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, and assessed the challenges that come with facing Pochettino’s side so soon after flattening them 4-1 in the league:

I think a good final only starts with really respecting and acknowledging their strengths. Where to start? [Moises] Caicedo, Enzo [Fernandez] in the middle really making the game. Enzo is the one if you let him free, he can play passes everywhere. I think the instability in the beginning of the season, a lot happened there, no? A lot. So how can you expect them to perform straight away? They are growing. I think the manager is doing an unbelievable job, the coaching staff as well, both. I think he finally finds his XI and I think one of the best signings this year in the Premier League is [Cole] Palmer; taking him from a rival, a young player, and performing like that. Then you have [Conor] Gallagher of course, a proper No.10, from the academy wearing the armband and he is a proper leader. He is somebody who is a 10 but gets his shirt dirty as well. If you let them play and let them find the players between the lines, Palmer and Gallagher there, who have a lot of technique, that will be really hard. Enzo dropping. The speed as well they have up front, when they play out of our counter-press, we will need our full toolbox to defend them. A good game and final always starts with respecting the strength of the opposition and defending it with all we have. That’s what we’re going to prepare, with only one target: that’s giving joy and emotions to the fans. If you want to describe our football philosophy – Jürgen [Klopp] and me and the club – it’s to give joy and emotions to the fans. I’m really happy that we can give at least a final to start with, that’s what you’re asking for in the beginning of the season.

Liverpool are dealing with a number of injuries and absences at Wembeley on Sunday, and Ljinders, who has led much-changed sides previously in earlier stages of domestic competitions, spoke about the challenges:

I think the good thing we always did in the past is look at what we have. It’s also good in life to just accept what you have and don’t look [at] what you don’t have, so that’s what we are trying to do. It brought us success in the past, so we try to keep that up. I feel really happy with that because [Johan] Cruyff said a long time ago – I’m not even sure it was Cruyff – but in Holland you say every disadvantage has its advantage. With a few injuries, you get young players. You cannot have everything in the world, not at the same time at least. You get young players, you get players who didn’t play five games in a row but they can show up now, so that’s really cool. This season is a season where we created already three or four new teams in one season – what didn’t happen a lot in the last years. It’s a compliment for our squad, it’s a compliment for the Academy.

The gaps in the squad almost certainly mean youthful players will get chances to make an impact on Sunday, and Ljinders spoke about what this culture of involvement means for young players:

Yeah, you’re completely right. You’re on the spot. That’s why I like Luton because you go [in at] half-time and you see the frustration in the boys and you see a lot of good things, even [in the] first half, a lot of good things. It was only the last 20 metres, the way we managed the ball against their man-marking. It’s never easy but the problem was really in the last 20 metres of the pitch. How we play the last pass, how we create, how we kept the overview of these moments. But the frustration [at] half-time and that we have to calm [the] boys down; if we do this and this better, everything will be right. Give them patience, give them faith, give them belief, and that’s why I was so pleased as well because you know that game is really important going into a final. It’s what I said because these boys have to do it for us. They need to grow and they need to find connection with each other. It’s different if you play Mo [Salah], Darwin [Nunez], Lucho [Luis Diaz] or you play Lucho, Cody [Gakpo], Harvey [Elliott]. I’m not saying quality because all five of our strikers [have] scored 10-plus goals already this season. What I’m trying to say is that football is a team sport. It’s about how they work together and that needs time. You can only do that on the training pitch, the meetings... but the main thing is the game. When it gets difficult, when you are 1-0 down, how they then start interacting with each other. That was the most special thing of the night [against Luton] because they were growing. It helps if you play towards the Kop! [It was] a great second half and the boys were growing. These young boys need that. Then Bobby Clark comes on [and] James McConnell comes on and they show in like 15 minutes what they are all about. Then you think, ‘Wow, [in] the last 10 years we created a culture in this club.’ We created some real, real culture.

The assistant manager — who is also reported to be leaving the club at the end of the season, alongside Jürgen Klopp — discussed what winning silverware on Sunday would mean for the club:

Yeah, 95 minutes against a really good opponent and an opponent who last week drew against [Manchester] City in a really special game. It helps, of course. But the most important thing is the way we’re going to play there. For me, that’s the main thing. If we can play like the second half against Luton, if we can play, what you just said, 14 out of 15 games with the style we’re going into that game [with], if these young boys can show a passion, if they can show their personality, we can really show our personality there, then, for me, that would already be a good thing. And then the end result you don’t know, a lot can happen. We played finals where we lost where we played really, really well and we played finals where it was really even – see Chelsea against [Thomas] Tuchel where five goals got cancelled, I think, in one game. We’re always close with them, always. We were always close with them – 11 penalties! But special games need special performances, so we have to focus on the performance. Special performances mean that we lift the stadium – we need the fans. We go for it.

Ljinders emphasized, too, what making it to a final of a competition means:

For me, success is growing. I always believe that the team who grows more in a season will be the successful team. So, we focus on developing this team, we focus on bringing young players, we focus on even the older ones to make them better with video, with training sessions, with meetings, with emotions, with passion. And then success, I think, is a logical result of that. So, you have to focus a lot because you play against good teams – look [at] what Luton did in the first half. But Liverpool Football Club is made for major trophies and each year we should fight for them – that should always be the target and that’s what we are going to try to do.

