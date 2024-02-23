Assessing Liverpool’s Form Ahead of Sunday’s Final

Liverpool have dealt with a massive injury challenge over recent weeks, with a large group of influential players out and many active players being closely managed for over-exertion.

In 2024 thus far, the Reds have progressed in two domestic cups and lost one game — looking abysmal against Arsenal. In the 11 games so far in 2024, Liverpool lost the one away at Arsenal and drew the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinal against Fulham, progressing on aggregate. The Reds scored 34 goals, a wealth of goals some teams have fallen short of in all competitions — and all this while going without major players in the team’s attack (notably one Mohamed Salah) in large stretches during this period.

And yet it’s hard not to dwell on the truly terrible showing away against Arsenal, where the Reds managed just 0.56 xG over the course of the 90 minutes (the average in all competitions this season is 2.68, with 1.14 xGC; Liverpool have only registered a lower xG value this season against Union Saint-Gilloise away in a dead rubber in the Champions League group stage). The only other game this season that saw the Reds generate less than 1.0 xG was Newcastle away, which 10-man Liverpool won 2-1 through two stunning Darwin Núñez efforts.

While a team’s performance cannot be summarized simply by its xG numbers, looking at anomalous statistical values can be a useful way home, and it’s certainly one way to approach the season’s only real loss (I will not be re-litigating Tottenham here).

The loss at Arsenal is sandwiched between a few very good performances, looking especially at Chelsea and Brentford, where the Reds seemed to be in cruise control, playing with their opponents.

In 2024 generally, Liverpool seem to me to have been performing with more consistency than they had done previously this season, even though results have remained strongly positive throughout.

In this light, it’s well possible that the sluggish performance at Arsenal can be read as a blip wherein an incredibly tired side at peak exhaustion ran against a high-performing challenger very, very interested in taking them down. Watching it I certainly felt that the performance level was more worrying than the result, and I haven’t seen any similar warning signs since — though cobwebs did have to get shaken off early on against Burnley, who were subsequently swept aside.

Chelsea on Sunday will be a test, and entirely because of the same tiredness and patches in the squad that posed a problem against Arsenal. The Reds should have some players back who were rested or unavailable against Luton midweek, but will nonetheless have notable absentees — like Alisson, Diogo Jota, and Trent Alexander-Arnold — and will be working on much less rest than their opposition.

Given that context, what does the performance against Luton midweek tell us?

Well, I think only good things. Because I think I watched an entirely different game than many others.

I found the first half very frustrating, but many seemed to experience that half as a genuinely horrible performance with no cohesion and no solid performances on the individual level, let alone as a team.

I was very surprised to learn about this, as to me the Reds looked really quite good but very lacking in final product, and especially in terms of the decision-making after we conceded.

Given that every podcast and group chat message and tweet I encountered after the match suggested I was in the minority there, I swore I would not be talking about this view of the first half with anyone, ever...but then I saw Jürgen Klopp’s post-match.

Asked to assess the team’s performance, the Liverpool head coach said he thought his side started well, but seemed clearly under pressure after conceding:

Then we started the game in a good way, I liked it, but then I think we missed firstly a chance from Lucho [Díaz] and they scored then. They had a moment before already, twice we were struggling a bit with their left side. Concede the goal and then you could see immediately we were in a rush from that moment on. Not in build-up, or these kind of things – we still found the right spaces – but in the final third we were in a rush. There were so many finishes and they all didn’t look great, it was not like the goalie had to make a perfect save. I told the boys at half-time, if he wants to keep the ball out of the net he has to fly to the far corner and get there with the fingertips and not just pick them up. For that we had to ignore the fact that we were 1-0 down, to ignore the fact we missed chances and to use the things which were good in the first half already – and improve the counter-press. For that we had to play in the right spaces, because counter-press only makes sense if you win the balls back in good areas. That’s what the boys did and the second half was a thunderstorm. Wow. Wow. In the first half, it was like... I know you tend to make headlines with these things, [but] we all had to get used to the crowd as well first half. The boys knew the last passes were not great; if you hear it then on top of that, that doesn’t help. That didn’t help. So we had to make sure that we all start new – and second half, and not that I needed proof, but what this place together with a bunch of fantastic footballers is able to create is so special. Oh my God. This second half for us, we were undeniable. I loved that against a strong opponent. (emphasis mine)

Rather than making tactical changes at halftime, then, Klopp instead asked his (very youthful) team to calm down and play to their own strengths:

So, no, we didn’t change [tactically] – we just asked the boys to be calmer in these moments so that we can finish off the situations up to our standards, our technical standards. That’s what I saw. Then the boys were all of a sudden really awake. I think Cody [Gakpo]’s goal, exceptional, quick thinking, bam, a grenade into the box and he puts his head there. Just wonderful, everything. Virgil [Van Dijk]... all the goals were fantastic, obviously. I liked them all. So, a really, really good game. A really special, special game.

Why do I bring this up?

Because I think Liverpool played very well for a full 90 minutes against Luton despite being a much-changed side, and that makes a big difference in how we read the team’s form...because I also think they were really good against Brentford, and really, really good against Chelsea.

Klopp points to a calmness in the final third alongside the crowd turning around — rather than making it harder for the team, as moans and groans in the first half did, Anfield started willing the goals in after the handball that didn’t get awarded — as key factors in the scoreboard changing to reflect the team’s dominance; this is a bit of a different of a reading than the argument that the team was terrible before the crowd got rabid.

I think we as supporters panic a bit under scoreboard pressure, and it’s going to be a long, stressful journey to the end of the season.

Sunday is at once a test outside the pressure of the league run-in, but it is also a massive standalone test for a largely new group of players to win their first silverware at Liverpool — and (say it quietly) one of the final opportunities for Liverpool to win a trophy under Klopp.

Here’s hoping an in-form Liverpool will have a lot to say about it despite the mountain of challenges the side faces.