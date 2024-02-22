Elliott: “No Better Feeling”

On his hundredth appearance for Liverpool FC, Harvey Elliott put the finishing touches on a 4-1 comeback against Luton with a well-taken goal in the 90th minute. With this special milestone, Elliott became the 4th youngest player in club history to reach that mark.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Elliott was thankful for the opportunities given to him:

“There’s no better feeling than scoring a goal [in front of] the Kop but today was that extra bit special on my 100th appearance. It’s just been an amazing journey so far and long may it continue. “It’s all down to the gaffer and the coaching staff for putting the trust in me. I’m just very thankful for the opportunities that I’ve been getting from them and I want to give it my all for them, for the team, for the club as well. “To reach 100 appearances for my boyhood club, it’s amazing but I don’t want to stop now. I want to keep going, I want to get 200, 300 in my career here. “It’s a good achievement but after today it’s done and I just need to focus on the next game and keep going.”

It’s remarkable how battle-tested Harvey is; the guy’s not even 21 years old yet! Liverpool displayed resilience and character last night, and The Child is definitely a big part of this squad’s ability to change the game in the second half. Long may it continue.