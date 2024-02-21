Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 4-1 Win over Luton

Teeth were gnashed aplenty when the team sheets dropped an hour before kickoff and it contained none of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté or Andy Robertson, as Jürgen Klopp was forced to field a considerably makeshift starting XI with the League Cup final looming.

Luton did their best to capitalise as well, forcing a turnover-heavy vertical game on a Liverpool side that lacked verticality and goal threat, and they succeeded up to a point, as the Hatters scored the first goal of the game in the 12th minute, through a series of fortunate events and some half-hearted defending.

It didn’t last, however, and two Alexis Mac Allister crosses into the second half the Reds were in front, as the Argentinian first found Virgil van Dijk with a swerving corner, before smacking one in off Cody Gakpo’s head two minutes later following a quickly taken throw-in down the right-hand side.

Luis Díaz slickly tucked home a third after Robertson forced a turnover, before Harvey Elliott swung one into the top corner from 15 yards when Cody Gakpo had been denied, taking the scoreline to 4-1 and securing Liverpool’s place at the top of the heap in both points, goals and goal difference.

Below, then, we dig into some of the winners, losers and narratives on the night.

Winners

Cardiovascular Fitness: The thing about playing a game that causes Liverpool problems through high-intensity pressing is that it is very, very tiring. Luton did a good job of forcing the Reds to work extraordinarily hard in the first half, but it came at a cost, and by the half hour mark the guests were beginning to look a little ragged.

The levees broke ten minutes into the second half, and by the time Luis Díaz danced past his marker to slot home the third 20 minutes from full time, the Luton defenders were barely standing upright.

The Reds may have significant injury troubles this season, but unlike last year, they are also extremely well-conditioned, and against a team that concedes 75% of their goals in the second half, there was always a good chance the hosts would be able to turn the screw enough to produce the result they wanted in the end.

Baby Depth: By the time Andy Madley blew the whistle for full time, Liverpool had handed out a debut to an 18-year old and featured five academy graduates who seven months ago had never played a minute for the club, two of whom don’t even raise eyebrows anymore when they start a game with a league title on the line.

Harvey Elliott was asked about the youth coming through at the club following the match. Harvey Elliott also played his 100th game for the club tonight and has yet to turn 21 years old. There is simply an overabundance of young talent at Liverpool football club at the moment, and whatever happens in the coming three months, and whoever comes in when Klopp departs at season’s end, a lot of groundwork has been laid for a bright future already.

A Referee?!: Listen, not calling a handball on a defender doing full-tilt scarecrow cosplay in his own box is completely inexplicable decision making — it’s very convenient that the ‘natural position’ announcers refer to also happens to be the ideal position to stop a cross coming in — but that is simply the magic of Anfield, and Andy Madley otherwise had a solid outing in what was a high-intensity but never particularly chippy affair, calling fouls that made sense, booking players before the 60 minute mark and generally enforcing the rules in a sensible and balanced manner. A rare but welcome sight.

Losers

The Opps: Like it would be nice to have more first team players healthy and match fit and not have half a conniption every time a team sheet is leaked, but tonight was a win for everybody who bleeds Red, and the only people suffering from this result are those who would hate to see Liverpool succeed.

What Happens Next

The Reds play Chelsea in the League Cup final — again! — on Saturday, marking their first chance to secure silverware in a season where they’re still competing on four fronts, before they host Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton in the FA Cup round of 16 next Wednesday.