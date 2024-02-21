Liverpool vs. Luton Town: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS LUTON TOWN

| Wednesday, February 21st |

Premier League | Anfield

7:30PM BST/2:30PM EST

This one could get spicy. Promoted team Luton Town travel up to Liverpool and face our top of the table Reds, in the midst of yet another injury crisis. Diogo Jota is out once again for a few months with a knee injury, Alisson Becker is suffering a hamstring injury, and now Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah may miss out as well. Not a grand time to be facing a tough newly promoted side looking to stay up in the Premier League, and the type that Liverpool are all too often willing to give points to. When we last met Luton Town in November, it was the midst of Luis Diaz’s father being kidnapped, and ended one all. We need all three points if we want to keep looking for that elusive 20th league title.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Luton Town

Television & Streaming: TalkSport Radio UK (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); JioTV (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LUTON TOWN

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

