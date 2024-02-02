Late Fitness Tests & Absences: Injury News for Arsenal Match

Ahead of the Arsenal match this weekend, Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp gave a full squad fitness report in his Friday press conference.

Darwin Núñez, who left Anfield Wednesday in a protective boot, will face a late fitness test. Though the strike didn’t break anything, there is concern around swelling and pain levels, per Klopp:

“I don’t know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes [against Chelsea] somebody stepped on his foot and it was very painful after the game.

“He only took his boot off after the game because he didn’t want to see it before, he knew there was something. So, he left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot.

“So, nothing broke, X-ray clear, but [it is] swollen and we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot or not because we all know that takes time. I did not see him this morning so we have to wait a little bit.”

Thiago trained for the first time on January 30th, but given the length of his spell on the sidelines it is assumed he will need time before he reaches match fitness.

Alexis Mac Allister finished Wednesday’s match with fears of a knee injury — major fears given the quality of his play on the day — but Klopp has since downplayed the seriousness of the knock, and the Argentine does not appear at present on the club’s injury list as of the time of writing.

Mohamed Salah is rehabbing his muscle injury sustained at AFCON, and will not be available for Arsenal. Klopp suggested that the recovery time is unknown at present, as muscle injuries can take some time to recover form.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have both had some minutes as substitutes in recent weeks, will be available for selection.

Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are still recovering, and of course Liverpool remain without Joël Matip long-term. Wataru Endo’s Japan have progressed in the Asian Cup, so the Japanese captain, too, remains away from the squad.