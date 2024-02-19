Van Dijk on “Proud Moment” with Brentford Start Marking 250 Matches for Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk’s career with Liverpool can only be described as a resounding success, with the Dutchman likely being etched into the list of best ever players to suit up for the Reds. It is a bit of a neat circumstance that this season, Virgil’s first as team captain, coincides with Jurgen Klopp’s last at the helm given how much of the success of the club over the past 6 years hinges on their connection.

Many credit Van Dijk’s signing with the moment that the club’s progression back into the elite of world football felt tangible. And when paired with Alisson Becker’s transfer approximately 6 months later, it’s easy to see how crucial solidifying the defensive spine of the team really helped turn the fortunes of the club.

So, a little over 6 years on from joining the club as one of Klopp’s landmark recruiting coups, Van Dijk lead the Reds to victory over Brentford while also reaching 250 appearances for the club. It’s a massive achievement and one that only further cements the Netherlands international as a club legend.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the Brentford match (and reprinted by the official site), the all-world defender had this to say about the occasion:

“[I am] very pleased, of course. I had no clue that I was playing my 250th game for Liverpool, but it’s a proud moment, of course, for me and my family. On to many more!”

The captain was also asked about his defensive partner on the day, Ibrahima Konate, whose quality and potential were among the big reasons why Reds fans were so excited with the French national’s transfer from RB Leipzig.

“He’s got everything for a modern centre-half. And especially with how the game goes now, you have to be fast, you have to be ready to play, play with massive spaces in behind and be able to deal with that. He’s a good learner, he wants to learn and he wants to take that responsibility of being a leader in the team as well.”

It’s not secret that this team is filled with characters that have great leadership qualities and are deeply committed to the progression of their teammates as individuals as part of advancing the goals of the club broadly. Still, it’s great to hear that we’ve already got that crop of folks coming up behind Klopp’s core to truly help move Liverpool into the post-Klopp era.

Before we get there, though, we’re hoping for more celebrations and, for players like Van Dijk, Ali, and Mohamed Salah, at least a few more seasons in Red before turning the keys over to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Conor Bradley.