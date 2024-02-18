Beard “Pleased” with Reds Hard-Earned Win over Brighton

Liverpool held on for a narrow 1-nil victory over Brighton in the Barclay’s Women’s Super League. Mirroring the men’s team with a lunchtime kick-off, the Reds managed to scrape and nab an important three points with Manchester United and Tottenham - the teams directly above and below Liverpool, respectively, in the league table - both stumbling today.

After the match, Liverpool coach Matt Beard spoke with the official site to give his take on how the run of show went for the day.

“I was just pleased with the way we saw the game out in the end. I thought we defended the box well – first contact, second contact. Brighton were always going to have a passage of play in the game. They were really tough conditions, so we’re really pleased.”

Ceri Holland was the match winner, securing a goal in the 53rd minute that ended up standing up for the rest of the match. But she also had the ignoble circumstance of having been sent off in injury time, making things that much more difficult and tight for the fighting Reds. For Beard’s part, he felt that Holland was a bit hard done by the refs.

“The first one, in my opinion, is a great tackle. I haven’t seen it back yet but from my angle she’s got her body around and won the ball. I just think the referee needs to understand the state of the game on that second one. There was no malice in the tackle. We’re in the 94th minute, whatever we are, and it’s a heavy pitch and I don’t think it really warranted a yellow card. I think Brighton got away with a lot today tackle-wise and we didn’t really get the rub of the green on that. So, I felt it was harsh.”

Ultimately, though, the Reds did the important job on the day and got the three points. Now the international break looms and we once more hope that our players return healthy and ready to kick on as the season works its way towards the final stretch.