Cody Gakpo: “We Really Showed the Good Mentality We Needed”

Liverpool beat Brentford 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, and Cody Gakpo got the last word with the fourth goal for the squad minutes before full time. It rounded off an assertive performance by the Reds who still top the Premier League table.

“I think we have to keep the feeling what we have at the moment and just build on that”, said Gakpo.

“Obviously in midweek we have another really important game and then the weekend is also another really important one. I think only important games will come up now. We need everybody and we have to stay focused and fit”.

Injuries to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota have created some uncertainty for Liverpool’s squad depth in the business half of the season. Yet the squad’s spirit and determination were on full display during the game.

“Obviously it was a day with everything in it. I think [it was] a very good performance from the team. We really showed the good mentality we needed in this game but a few injuries, which is not good for us”, said Gakpo.

“Obviously a lot of games are coming up and we need everybody to be as fit as possible, so hopefully it will be alright but I don’t know yet what’s up with the boys”.