Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 4-1 Victory Over Brentford

Liverpool’s lunchtime kickoff in London against Brentford was an opportunity to make a statement. The Reds entered the day with the ability to go five points clear of Manchester City before they kickoff in their match. And they did just that.

Jurgen Klopp had a bit of a pickle on his hands ahead of this one. He’d never won before today during his visits to Gtech Community Stadium. His squad was facing quite the injury scare (that got worse). And you know how he feels about the 12:30 kickoff time. None of that seemed to matter as Liverpool won 4-1.

It wasn’t as easy as the scoreline suggested. The Reds fought hard and battled in the first half, but Darwin Nunez’s goal in the 35th minute seemed to break Brentford’s spirits. It was a well earned goal and an even better finish as the Uruguayan chipped the goalkeeper as he was through on goal. The halftime whistle came and Liverpool had already made two subs due to injury as Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones had to be subbed off. To make matters worse, Nunez was also subbed off during the break as a precaution.

That didn’t affect Liverpool’s mood as they came out in the second half to score three more goals as they dominated Brentford. Mo Salah returned from his injury and picked up a goal and assist. He’s pretty good I think.

Now join us as we examine some of the narratives, tactics, reactions, and questions Liverpool will be dealing with and the fans will be talking about in the aftermath.

Winners and Losers

Winners

Klopp’s substitutions

I am sure if you were to ask the manager about his substitutions today, he’d probably tell you he wouldn’t have wanted to make any of them. However, every change made Liverpool better. It probably helps having Salah on the bench, but Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch were exceptional in the second half. The manager has shown time and time again that he can influence the game with his subs and he did so today. Because both Salah and Gakpo assisted and scored, Liverpool are just the second team in Premier League history to have two substitutes both score and assist in a single game after Arsenal did so against Fulham in October 2018.

Mo Salah

It feels like we could just pencil his name into this column every time Liverpool win, but kudus are necessary after today’s performance. You wouldn’t necessarily guess that he’d sub on in the 44th minute of the first half, but he did and showed no rust. Goal and assist in the second half. Crucially, his assist to Alexis Mac Allister is what “finished” off the game to make it 2-0. According to Opta, Salah has now both scored and assisted in 30 different Premier League games, only Wayne Rooney (36), Thierry Henry (32) and Alan Shearer (31) have done so more times in the competition’s history.

Losers

Injuries

Liverpool are in the midst of an injury crisis and this match made it worse. Before the game kicked off, Liverpool were without the following players:

Alisson Becker

Dominik Szoboszlai

Thiago Alcantara

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Stefan Bajcetic

By halftime, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were subbed off with serious looking injuries. Even Nunez was subbed off with a precaution. It will be interesting to see how Klopp manages the next week with Luton Town at home and a big final against Chelsea next weekend.

The Referee

Another Liverpool game where the referee gives the opponent everything and Liverpool nothing. On average, Liverpool concede 12 fouls per-game this season. Today they were whistled for 18 fouls. Brentford were only whistled for 4 fouls all game, which is insane. Oh well.

What Happens Next

Luton at home in the midweek. Big shiny thing on the line next weekend. Firing on all fronts. What more could you ask for? Up the Reds.