Brentford vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

BRENTFORD VS. LIVERPOOL
| Saturday, February 17th |
Premier League | Gtech Community Stadium
12:30PM GMT/7:30AM EST
Liverpool travel to Brentford for yet another early kick-off.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Brentford vs. Liverpool
Television & Streaming: TNT Sports 1 (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Online Radio: LFCTV GO
HOME TEAM
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
AWAY TEAM
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
