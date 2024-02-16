Klopp Talk: Liverpool’s Good Fortunes and Youthful Standout

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday’s early kickoff against Brentford, Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp was asked to reflect on where Liverpool find themselves today in comparison to their dire state after last season’s loss away to Brentford. Asked if he thought the Reds would be challenging for the title so soon, Klopp avoided any strong stances, instead focusing on the challenge Brentford brings anyone:

If I would have thought about [the possibility of being where we are now], I would have been surprised. But I didn’t. I’m pretty sure all the teams who are playing with us in the same region of the table will say ‘okay, that’s a game where Liverpool might struggle’ [at Brentford].

He focused, too, on his present squad’s versatility in how they’ve coped with absences and injuries:

It is very important. In general that’s how a squad should be. Joey [Joe Gomez] is a different player, when I arrived he played left-back. But he’s a centre-back. He can play left-back and obviously can play right-back in a specific way. Unfortunately he couldn’t play enough for different reasons. Now he plays the role either side and is a really good example for versatility and development. The only real positioning is when you defend. It’s different when you are passing. It’s super helpful and will always find arguments over a position for a player, but we have to make a decision for the team on the day. Most of the times, even with all the injuries we have had, we have been able to sort it. The boys have had rhythm as they have played games. There’s still a long way to go.

Klopp also singled out Harvey Elliott for praise, noting the importance of this moment in his young playing career, and how he has made an impact coming off the bench: