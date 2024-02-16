Brentford vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Preview & Team News

BRENTFORD VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, February 17th |

Premier League | Gtech Community Stadium

12:30PM GMT/7:30AM EST

Like Liverpool, Brentford have been strengthened by the close of the two winter international tournaments, with Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa both returning to the Bees from AFCON. Thomas Frank’s side remain without Aaron Hickey, Bryan Mbeumo, and Rico Henry.

Brentford come into this match after a win against Wolves, but have lost seven of their last nine. They are currently 14th on the Premier League table, and are in their worst run of form at home thus far this season (they’ve lost four of their last six home games, which is the same amount as they managed in the previous 30).

Ivan Toney is obviously a player to watch for Frank’s side, and Liverpool face him at perhaps the worst time: he returned in January and thus has had time to regain full form. Toney has scored three goals in the four games he’s featured in since his return, and in that period only three players in the league have more goals. He has not yet scored against Liverpool, however.

Neal Maupay has also made an impact for Brentford, despite limited minutes: the striker has marked a goal involvement for each of his six starts at home, with only Alan Shearer for Newcastle (first 15, 1996-97) and Álvaro Negredo for Man City (first 7, 2013) recording seven straight home goal involvements at the start of their careers (per Opta).

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Núñez, Díaz

Trent Alexander-Arnold is sidelined for some weeks after re-aggravating his knee issue, and he joins Thiago and other long-term absentees. Mohamed Salah could return to the squad on Saturday, and players who missed out last weekend with illness are likely to return (Alisson’s return, specifically, has been confirmed). Ibrahima Konaté is once again available for selection after serving his one-match suspension.

Conor Bradley, too, may return to the side following compassionate leave after the loss of his father.

While the Reds are chasing their third consecutive win over Brentford, much has been made of the fact that Jürgen Klopp has never won away here. In fact, the last trip to Brentford saw a 3-1 defeat in one of the side’s worst performances last season.

In the Premier League era, Liverpool have faced Brentford five times, losing just once (winning three and drawing once). All games but one have seen three or more goals, with the first away match recording a three-all draw, and the second being the aforementioned embarrassing loss.

Klopp has identified Brentford’s “second ball” play a key area that makes them difficult to play against, and suggested that this has kept them up and threatening in the league. He further noted that their set plays are a threat, and that this aspect would be one of the more challenging aspects to defend against.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jürgen Klopp: “[Brentford are] Super tricky through the way they play and their set-up. Ivan Toney makes a difference. All the guys back from the Africa Cup of Nations make a difference. Neal Maupay finding his feet makes a difference. We have to be at our best if we want to win at Brentford - [they are] a really smartly coached team.”

Thomas Frank: “We are facing the top-of-the-league team; a team in form in many ways. They have top players and a top manager. I think they are the best offensive team in the league, because they are very difficult to close down when they are on it. They play in behind, they play crosses, they combine, they do one-v-ones and they are good on set-pieces. They have created the most xG, which is completely aligned to how they play offensively. It’s going to be a huge challenge, but we are up for it, and we believe in ourselves. We believe that we can get a result.”

The Officials

Referee: Michael Oliver Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook Fourth official: Graham Scott VAR: David Coote Assistant VAR: Tim Wood

