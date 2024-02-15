Trent and Szoboslai to Miss Carabao Cup Final

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, the issue that forced Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold off at half-time over the weekend against Burnley was an aggravation of the knee issue that had seen him miss several games.

In a report by the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe, Trent’s determination to play through the pain barrier made the issue worse as he made a premature comeback as a substitute against Chelsea on January 31 before starting against Arsenal and Burnley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to miss Carabao Cup final with Chelsea after aggravating existing knee injury. @TimesSport — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 14, 2024

There is currently no timetable for his return, but the final against Chelsea will come too soon. It is thought that he will be fighting to be in contention for the game at Nottingham Forest in early March and that Liverpool would like him to get game-time in that fixture or the FA Cup tie against Southampton before thrusting Liverpool’s vice-captain back into a potential title-deciding game at home to Manchester City a week later.

Dominik Szoboszlai is also thought to be doubtful for the cup final as he continues treatment for a hamstring issue. Klopp had this to say about Dominik’s condition last Friday:

“If you ask him, he plays the final definitely.” “But I don’t know. He will see. He is running outside. Some players I see running outside and I think, ‘Ok, they are back and then it can still take a while’. We have to see.”

The good news is that we have great deputies in Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and more to step up. However, it is hard to envision a Liverpool team at their full potential without Trent’s forward passing and Dom’s hard running. Liverpool should still have enough in the tank to give Chelsea a good game at Wembley, and the priority will be to get Trent and Szobo fit and ready for the season's final stretch. The Reds are also buoyed by the return of Wataru Endo, who played against Burnley last weekend, and Mohamed Salah, who has been seen in training and will make the trip to London to take on Brentford this Saturday.