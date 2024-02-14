Conor Bradley Wins POTM for January

Entering January, Liverpool were top of the table and certainly feeling quite good about how things had gone. But, looming, they had concerns around the African Cup of Nations and Asia Cup competitions which would mean the absence of Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo. And then there were injuries to basically the entire full-backing core, including Trent Alexander-Arnold early in the run.

It’s now the middle of February and Liverpool are still top of the table - though that positioning does include Manchester City only two points back and with a game in hand - and still hold a lot of control in their chase to win out in all available competitions. A lot of that good feeling is owed to the stellar play of one Conor Bradley.

The Irish National stepped into right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold and it was quite telling that the club didn’t look like it skipped a beat. Liverpool have notably spent time working to bring the youth and senior teams closer in an effort to make promotion more streamlined and the easy transitions of Bradley and fellow Academy defender, Jarell Quansah, are a testament to how great that strategy has worked.

In relation to Bradley, the club announced today that he was the recipient of the Player of the Month for January. It’s an award well-received and, one can expect, just the start of a very bright career.