Jamie Carragher Compares Xabi Alonso to Klopp, Mourinho

Jamie Carragher thinks Xabi Alonso would be a good fit as a Liverpool, and can see Alonso having a similar trajectory of two giants of managing. The former Liverpool defender, who played with Alonso when the Reds won the Champions League in 2005, compared the former Liverpool midfielder to Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho.

“We’re going to look at it because I think there’s a great chance he will become the next Liverpool manager, he seems the standout favourite. When you think of the great managers and where they start, a lot of them do something pretty remarkable at maybe a lower level,” Carragher said, speaking on Monday Night Football ahead of Crystal Palace hosting Chelsea. Chelsea would go on to win the game 3-1 with three second half goals.

“You think of what Jose did at FC Porto, winning a Champions League there, you think of Jurgen Klopp, winning two titles with Borussia Dortmund and now I think of Xabi Alonso and if actually achieves what it looks like their favourites now to achieve - to win a Bundesliga - and the result that they had at the weekend, I think it will be really insightful to actually see, if he is in the Premier League next season, what is his way of playing? How does he go about it and how would it be different to Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team?”