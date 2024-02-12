Van Dijk: Everyone Would Love to Be in Our Situation

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk spoke to press after Liverpool’s victory on Saturday, which saw the Reds retain their spot at the top of the table:

“I think everyone would love to be in this situation that you are on the top and fighting for the pinnacle, which is winning the Premier League in this case.

“We are in a situation that I think last year around this time, you would never, well maybe not never as you never know, but you wouldn’t have believed where we are today.

“Let’s just enjoy the moment and we have to perform as players, but together everyone has to play their part.

“We obviously came on the back of a very disappointing day in London. We wanted to show a reaction for ourselves. The start [against Burnley] wasn’t great, we can’t deny that, but I think how we turned the second half around and stayed calm was good.

“We can only influence what we are doing. That’s the only thing. We wanted to win, no matter what, find a way to win, we did that and now we have a couple of days off, hopefully everyone can get fresh again and no flu and injuries and everything like that.”

Speaking of the altered side, which dealt with illness and injuries, Van Dijk lauded the team’s adaptability:

“It is not ideal but we have to adapt and that’s football. Whoever is going to be on that pitch has to perform, that is what we all expect as well.

“We are in the middle of a very intense period with games on the very highest level and pressure. Everyone has to be ready to perform.

“Very, very impressed [with Elliott] and Curtis when he went to right-back. It’s very important for these guys that when they have their moments, Harvey in this case, they grab them with both hands. We need them.

“Even if you start on the bench, you have to be ready to make an impact. This was a great example of that again. This season there has been a lot of players who have come from the bench and made a difference. That’s what we need.”

Liverpool will next face Brentford away, a fixture manager Jürgen Klopp has never won.